Dixons Carphone to repay UK government COVID-19 support

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - British retailer Dixons Carphone said that online sales of electrical goods more than doubled during the 12 months to the end of April, and given its strong financial position, it had decided to pay back government furlough money.

For its full-year outcome, after repaying government support, it expects full-year adjusted pretax profit to be broadly in line with the consensus forecast of 151 million pounds. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Alistair Smout)