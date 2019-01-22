Dixons Carphone's Christmas sales rise 1 pct

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s Dixons Carphone maintained its profit guidance for the full year after it reported a small rise in underlying revenue over the key Christmas quarter.

The group, which trades as Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse in Britain, said group like-for-like revenue rose 1 percent in the 10 weeks to Jan. 5. That compared to analysts’ average forecast for a flat outcome.

Dixons Carphone, which also trades as Elkjøp, Elgiganten and Gigantti in Nordic countries and Kotsovolos in Greece, kept its guidance for a 2018-19 underlying pretax profit of around 300 million pounds ($386.3 million), down from 382 million pounds made in 2017-18. ($1 = 0.7766 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)