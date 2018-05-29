UPDATE 2-Dixons Carphone warns on profit, to close stores

* Guides FY profit to fall 21 pct in 2018/19

* Says to shut 92 stores

* Shares down 19 pct (Adds share price, trader comment, background)

By Sarah Young

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone warned profits were likely to plunge by a fifth this year and its new CEO said he would have to close shops to fix a company struggling in a difficult market for selling phones and electrical goods in Britain.

The company said on Tuesday it expected headline pretax profit for its 2018/19 financial year to be around 300 million pounds ($400 million).

That is 21 percent below the 382 million pounds it is forecasting for the 12 months ended April 28, 2018, and well short of analysts’ current consensus forecast of 387 million pounds for 2018/19, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Chief Executive Alex Baldock, who joined two months ago from online retailer Shop Direct, said he planned to cut costs to help the mobile phone and electricals retailer recover and had already launched a drive to simplify its processes.

“Though there’s plenty to fix, it’s all fixable,” he said.

Shares in Dixons Carphone tumbled 19 percent to 188.8 pence in early trade.

As part of his cost saving measures, Baldock said he planned to close 92 Carphone Warehouse standalone stores this year. No jobs would be lost as a result of the closures, as staff would be redeployed to other shops.

Baldock told investors on a call that the company had suffered from under-investment and had been run on a short-term basis.

Commenting on the company’s statement, one trader said: “Looks to me like a text book kitchen sinking from a new CEO taking over a business in trouble.”

The company also said rising staffing costs would impact profit.

Dixons Carphone’s mobile phone shops have been suffering as customers upgrade their phones less regularly and decide not to take on long-term phone contracts, while in general electrical goods, the company said it expected the market to contract.

That comes at a time when many British store groups are suffering as disposable incomes are squeezed and shoppers spend more online. Marks & Spencer, New Look, Mothercare , Carpetright and House of Fraser are all shutting stores.

The UK market accounts for about 60 percent of Dixons Carphone revenues. The company was more optimistic about its international markets, including the Nordics, Spain and Greece, saying it expected continued growth in profits. ($1 = 0.7509 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle and Mark Potter)