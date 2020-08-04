Dixons Carphone says to cut 800 jobs in its UK and Ireland stores

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - British electrical retailer Dixons Carphone said it planned to cut 800 jobs to create a leaner management structure across its stores in the UK and Ireland.

The company, which sells mobile phones and tablets as well as white goods, said that it had started consultations with the affected employees. It has 24,000 employees in the UK.

In April, Dixons Carphone said strong online sales were making up for around two-thirds of the store sales lost during coronavirus lockdowns, but the company said in its statement on Tuesday that it remained committed to its stores.

Britain’s retail industry has been hard-hit by the pandemic with many high street chains announcing job losses in recent weeks. Marks & Spencer, health and beauty chain Boots and the upmarket department store Selfridges are cutting thousands of jobs between them. (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Estelle Shirbon)