Company News
July 15, 2020 / 6:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's Dixons Carphone profit falls, skips final dividend

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Electricals retailer Dixons Carphone said on Wednesday annual group profit halved due to underperformance of its mobile unit, while coronavirus-induced restrictions hit sales at its stores even as online sales rose.

The UK-based group abandoned its final dividend for the year and also did not issue an outlook after its adjusted pretax profit for the year ended May 2 fell to 166 million pounds ($208.81 million) from 339 million pounds last year.

$1 = 0.7950 pounds Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

