Dixons Carphone profit slumps on weak mobile phone market

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - British electricals and mobile phone retailer Dixons Carphone on Wednesday reported a slump in first-half profit, hurt by a weak mobile market as customers hold on to handsets for longer.

The group, which trades as Currys, PC World and Carphone Warehouse in the UK and Ireland, Elkjop and Elgiganten in Nordic countries and Kotsovolos in Greece, said it would reposition its mobile business to deliver a simpler, less capital-intensive operation.

Dixons Carphone made an underlying pretax profit of 61 million pounds ($81.3 million) in the 26 weeks to Oct. 28. That compares to analysts’ average forecast of 63 million pounds and 144 million pounds made in the same period last year.

Dixons Carphone issued a profit warning in August and its shares have more than halved this year.

It said group like-for-like sales rose 4 percent in the first half, and were up 3 percent in the second quarter.

The group said it expected to deliver full year 2017-18 underlying pretax profit of 360-400 million pounds versus guidance in August of 360-440 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7504 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)