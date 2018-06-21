FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 21, 2018 / 6:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK's Dixons Carphone confirms profit slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone, the troubled British electricals and mobile phone retailer, on Thursday reported a 24 percent slump in annual profit, as expected, and said it would take time to improve the group’s performance.

The company, which issued a huge profit warning last month, said it made an underlying pretax profit of 382 million pounds ($502 million) for the year to April 28, down from 500 million pounds in 2016-17.

“Recent events have underlined that we have plenty of work to do, and it will take time,” said new Chief Executive Alex Baldock.

$1 = 0.7607 pounds Reporting by James Davey, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.