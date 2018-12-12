UK's Dixons Carphone slumps to 440 mln stg first-half loss

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s Dixons Carphone, the electricals and mobile phone retailer, slumped to a statutory first-half pretax loss of 440 million pounds ($560 million) after booking 490 million pounds of exceptional charges, mainly related to goodwill.

The outcome for the 26 weeks ended to Oct. 27 compared to a profit of 54 million pounds in the same period last year.

The group, which issued a huge profit warning in May, said it made a headline pretax profit of 50 million pounds - ahead of analysts’ average forecast of 45 million pounds but down from 73 million pounds last time. ($1 = 0.7857 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)