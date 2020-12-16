UPDATE 1-Britain's Dixons Carphone profit rises as online shines during pandemic

(Adds details)

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - British electricals retailer Dixons Carphone reported a big rise in first half profit, with a strong online performance more than offsetting the forced closure of its stores during COVID-19 lockdowns.

The group, which trades as Currys and PC World in the UK and Ireland, said on Wednesday it made an adjusted pretax profit of 89 million pounds ($112 million) in the six months to Oct. 31 compared with 2 million pounds in the same period last year.

While its shops in the UK, Ireland and Greece were closed during pandemic lockdowns, Dixons Carphone has benefited from people working from home and equipping their houses.

Like-for-like sales of electricals increased 17%, with online sales soaring 114% to 1.8 billion pounds.

The group, which makes most of its annual profit in the second half, said the outlook remained uncertain but that trading was strong in the six weeks to Dec. 12, with like-for-like sales of electricals up 16%.

“We’ve had one arm tied behind our back versus our competitors, and we’ve responded with stronger performance and an accelerating transformation,” said Chief Executive Alex Baldock.

In September, the group said it was exploring the option of listing a minority stake in its Nordics business next year “to shine a light” on its value.

Shares in Dixons Carphone, down 25% so far in 2020, closed Tuesday at 108.6 pence, valuing the business at 1.3 billion pounds.