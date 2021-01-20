Dixons Carphone's Christmas sales buoyed by online performance

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - British retailer Dixons Carphone reported a rise in sales of electricals over Christmas as a strong online performance more than offset the closure of stores during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Like-for-like sales of electricals increased 11% in the 10 weeks to Jan. 9, said the group, which trades as Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse in the UK.

Dixons Carphone forecast full year 2020-21 profits in line with market expectations despite current store closures. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)