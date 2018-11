Nov 19 (Reuters) - Industrial equipment maker Colfax Corp said on Monday it would acquire medical device maker DJO Global Inc from private equity funds managed by Blackstone Group for $3.15 billion in cash.

Colfax expects the deal to close in the first quarter of 2019, the company said. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)