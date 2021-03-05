DLA Piper escapes malpractice lawsuit over Chinese import company probe

A federal judge in Nevada threw out a vehicle importer’s legal malpractice lawsuit against DLA Piper this week, finding the importer, which claimed DLA Piper bungled an investigation in China, sued the firm in the wrong court.

U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro found she had no jurisdiction over DLA Piper, whose handling of an internal investigation allegedly got Nevada-based plaintiff China Auto Logistics Inc. (CALI) in trouble with Chinese authorities and led to its U.S. stock market de-listing.

