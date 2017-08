DLA Piper said on Thursday that it will absorb Los Angeles-based Liner, a mid-sized firm with a prominent entertainment law practice.

DLA said in a statement that the combination will give it approximately 60 more lawyers in its Century City and downtown Los Angeles offices. The deal, which closes Oct. 1, will make DLA one of the 15 largest firms in Los Angeles, the firm stated.

