DLA Piper partner leaves firm following sexual assault claims

DLA Piper sent a memo to employees on Friday announcing the departure of Louis Lehot, the co-managing partner of its Silicon Valley office, a week after a partner at the firm accused him of sexual assault.

DLA Piper co-chairs Roger Meltzer and Jay Rains and Americas managing partner Stasia Kelly said in an internal email obtained by Reuters on Friday that the firm took the claims with “utmost seriousness” and had immediately engaged outside counsel to investigate.

