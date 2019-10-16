DLA Piper partner who accused colleague of assault placed on leave

DLA Piper said on Wednesday it has placed a partner, who earlier this month accused a colleague of sexually assaulting her and asked the firm to release her from a mandatory arbitration agreement so she could pursue her claims in court, on paid leave.

DLA Piper said in a statement that partner Vanina Guerrero, who also practices under her married name Vanina de Verneuil, was placed on administrative leave effective immediately while it investigates “serious issues” regarding her “conduct towards and involving others at the firm.”

