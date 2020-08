DLA Piper has snagged three New York emerging companies and venture finance partners from Perkins Coie, the firm announced on Tuesday.

Charles Torres, Imri Eisner and Adam Brenner join the firm’s emerging growth and venture capital practice as partners, helping to bolster DLA Piper’s corporate offerings on the East Coast.

