DLA Piper launches AI-driven cartel risk service in latest tech partnership

By Sara Merken

1 Min Read

DLA Piper has joined forces with e-discovery software provider Reveal Data Corp for a service promising to mitigate cartel risks in companies using artificial intelligence.

The service, announced Monday, is the latest component of the global law firm’s offerings through its Law& brand. DLA Piper touts the new product - dubbed Aiscension - as a marriage of Reveal’s AI technology with the firm’s legal expertise.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2P0OgAn

