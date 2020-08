DLA Piper has recruited a former U.S. representative who led a pharmaceutical trade group for the last 15 years as the head of a new advocacy and lobbying shop within the firm.

Jim Greenwood, who represented Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District for 12 years and was president and CEO of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, is joining DLA Piper as a senior policy advisor in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Tuesday.

