Former DLA partner accused of assault says allegations are false

The former co-managing partner of DLA Piper’s Silicon Valley office, who left the law firm earlier this month following a colleague’s public accusation that he had sexually assaulted her, denied the allegations against him on Monday.

Addressing the claims for the first time, Louis Lehot said in a statement that he had “poor judgment in developing an emotional relationship” with former colleague Vanina Guerrero but that he “did not assault or harass” her.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2N3SJxN