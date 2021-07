July 12 (Reuters) - Daily Mail and General Trust Plc said on Monday the Rothermere family was prepared to make a 810 million pounds ($1.13 billion) bid for the British company if the divestment of its insurance risk division and Cazoo business go through.

$1 = 0.7194 pounds