Daily Mail owner on track as first-quarter revenue rises 2 pct

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The owner of Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper said it was on track to meet its full-year expectations after demand for online advertising contributed to a 2 percent rise in underlying first-quarter revenue.

Daily Mail and General Trust, which has business-to-business and consumer media operations, said 10 percent growth in digital advertising more than offset a 1 percent decline in print advertising across its newspaper titles. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)