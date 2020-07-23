Company News
July 23, 2020

Daily Mail publisher's nine-month op profit falls 44%

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - The publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper reported a 44% drop in nine-month operating profit after growth in the first five months was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, although it said its newspapers and website had returned to profit in June.

Daily Mail and General Trust reported adjusted operating profit of 63 million pounds ($80 million) for the nine months to end-June on revenue of 934 million pounds, down an underlying 7%.

The group, which is not issuing guidance for the year, said on Thursday its consumer media unit had returned to profitability in June, with a mid-single digit adjusted operating margin in the month. ($1 = 0.7844 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
