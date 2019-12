LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Daily Mail-owner DMGT reported pretax profit of 145 million pounds ($186 million) for the year to end-September, up 19% on an underlying basis, and said it had opportunities to invest in content-led businesses following its acquisition of the “i” newspaper on Friday. ($1 = 0.7794 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)