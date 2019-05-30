Cyclical Consumer Goods
Daily Mail publisher report 19% rise in first-half profit

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - The publisher of Britain’s Daily Mail reported a better-than-expected 19% rise in first-half adjusted pretax profit, reflecting a strong performance in consumer media, and said it was on track to meet market forecasts for the full year.

The company reported profit of 100 million pounds ($126 million) on revenue of 724 million pounds, up 1% on an underlying basis, for the six months to March 31. Analysts at Numis had expected profit to come in at 86 million pounds.

$1 = 0.7915 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

