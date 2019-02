Feb 25 (Reuters) - Daily Mail and General Trust Plc said on Monday that it is considering options for its stake in Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc, which provides business-to-business information.

Daily Mail, which holds over 49 percent of Euromoney, said it has neither received any proposal, nor is holding discussions with any party to acquire its Euromoney holding. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)