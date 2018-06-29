FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 29, 2018 / 2:01 AM / in 2 hours

Philippines' D.M. Wenceslao shares fall in market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, June 29 (Reuters) - Shares of Philippines’ D.M. Wenceslao and Associates Inc fell as much as 13 percent lower than the offer price in the country’s first initial public offering (IPO) this year.

The real estate developer and construction firm’s shares fell to 10.40 pesos after opening at 11.80 pesos apiece, lower than the IPO price of 12 pesos.

D.M. Wenceslao raised 8.15 billion pesos ($152.4 million) from the IPO, despite volatile market conditions. ($1 = 53.4880 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.