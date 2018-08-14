FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 9:54 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Bank DNB switches US, Europe mutual funds to index tracking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian bank DNB will switch its mutual funds for U.S. and European stocks to index tracking from active management on Aug. 16, it said on Tuesday.

“The market’s demand is for broad, index-based strategies,” DNB said in a statement, adding that it would cut fees as a result.

While the European fund currently holds assets of close to $100 million, the U.S. fund holds around $39 million, the bank said on its website.

Before the switch, the U.S. fund’s top investments were in Alphabet, Anadarko Petroleum and Bank of America, while the European fund’s largest holdings were in Roche, Novartis and Shell.

$1 = 8.3606 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

