DNB failed to comply with anti-money laundering rules -FSA

OSLO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Norway’s Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) found significant shortcomings in DNB’s compliance with anti-money laundering regulations during a late-2018 inspection, the bank regulator said in a report released on Wednesday.

In response, DNB said it takes the work against money laundering very seriously and will continue to improve its compliance.

DNB said the FSA’s report did not uncover explicit cases of money laundering. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik. Editing by Jane Merriman)