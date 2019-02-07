Financials
February 7, 2019 / 6:50 AM / in 21 minutes

Bank DNB Q4 earnings lag forecast, dividend higher than expected

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - DNB, Norway’s largest bank, reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday while boosting its full-year dividend.

The company’s pre-tax profit before impairments rose to 7.32 billion Norwegian crowns ($856.4 million) from 7.26 billion a year ago, lagging the average forecast of 7.58 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

DNB plans to pay a 2018 dividend of 8.25 crowns per share, up from 7.10 crowns the previous year, while analysts on average had expected a payout of 7.90 crowns.

$1 = 8.5479 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

