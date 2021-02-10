Norway's DNB announces 2019-2020 dividends after Q4 earnings beat

OSLO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Norway’s DNB announced dividend payments for 2019 and 2020 on Wednesday and reported a smaller than expected drop in fourth-quarter earnings.

The banking group’s net profit fell to 5.27 billion Norwegian crowns ($624 million) for the October-December period from 5.95 billion a year earlier, beating an average forecast of 4.19 billion crowns in a poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.4423 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; editing by Terje Solsvik)