Norway's DNB Q3 earnings top forecasts

OSLO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Norway’s DNB posted a smaller than expected drop in third-quarter profits on Thursday and said the business impact from the coronavirus pandemic had not been as severe as anticipated.

The banking group’s net profit fell to 5.55 billion Norwegian crowns ($601 million) for the July-September period from 6.06 billion crowns a year earlier, beating the average forecast of 4.51 billion crowns in a poll of analysts. ($1 = 9.2318 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; editing by Terje Solsvik)