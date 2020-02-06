Financials
February 6, 2020 / 6:40 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Norway's DNB raises dividend as Q4 earnings top forecast

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Norway’s DNB said on Thursday it would raise its dividend and buy back more shares as it reported fourth-quarter results that beat expectations.

DNB proposed a dividend of 9 Norwegian crowns ($0.9802) per share, up from 8.25 crowns the year before, while analysts in a Refinitiv poll on average had expected 8.84 crowns per share.

Norway’s biggest bank earned a net profit of 5.9 billion Norwegian crowns for the October-December period, down from 6.9 billion a year earlier, beating the average forecast of 5.30 billion. ($1 = 9.1822 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below