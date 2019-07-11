Norwegian bank DNB sees growth in all areas as Q2 in line

OSLO, July 11 (Reuters) - Norway’s DNB, the Nordic region’s biggest bank by market value, said it had seen growth in all business areas as it reported second-quarter results that were in line with expectations on Thursday.

DNB’s net interest income rose to 9.6 billion crowns ($1.1 billion) in the second quarter, up from 9.1 billion crowns at the same time a year ago, and just below the average forecast of 9.7 billion crowns from eight analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

DNB overtook Nordea as the region’s biggest bank by market capitalisation in June thanks to a prospering Norwegian economy, by making its operations more efficient and by avoiding the money-laundering scandals that have knocked some of its peers.

At the close of trading on Wednesday, DNB’s market capitalisalion was 27.09 billion euros ($30.53 billion), compared with 27.02 billion euros for Nordea.

($1 = 8.5589 Norwegian crowns)