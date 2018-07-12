Norwegian bank DNB's Q2 earnings fall short of expectations

OSLO, July 12 (Reuters) - Norway’s DNB, the country’s largest bank, reported second-quarter earnings slightly below expectations on Thursday and left its outlook unchanged.

DNB said second-quarter net profit totalled 6.08 billion crowns ($751 million), up from 5.2 billion crowns in the year-ago period, below expectations in a Reuters poll of analysts for 6.2 billion crowns.

In the previous quarter the bank wiped the slate clean of loan losses and recorded a net reversal of 330 million crowns, citing a number of successful restructurings in the Norwegian oil sector.