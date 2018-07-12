FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 12, 2018 / 6:16 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Norwegian bank DNB's Q2 earnings fall short of expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 12 (Reuters) - Norway’s DNB, the country’s largest bank, reported second-quarter earnings slightly below expectations on Thursday and left its outlook unchanged.

DNB said second-quarter net profit totalled 6.08 billion crowns ($751 million), up from 5.2 billion crowns in the year-ago period, below expectations in a Reuters poll of analysts for 6.2 billion crowns.

In the previous quarter the bank wiped the slate clean of loan losses and recorded a net reversal of 330 million crowns, citing a number of successful restructurings in the Norwegian oil sector.

$1 = 8.0949 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Lefteris Karagiannopoulos Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.