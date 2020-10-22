UPDATE 1-Norway's DNB eyes dividend payment as earnings top forecast

(Recasts with dividend, buyback, adds quote, impairments)

OSLO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Norway’s DNB could make a long-delayed dividend payment for 2019 early next year, and may also launch a share buyback, the bank said on Thursday while reporting a smaller than expected drop in third-quarter profits.

Norway’s finance ministry and the country’s financial regulator (FSA) have told banks not to make dividend payments or conduct share buybacks this year due to uncertainty regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

“The board of directors will consider the basis for the payment of dividends for 2019, including the company’s financial position, the economic outlook and any new expectations from the authorities,” DNB said in a statement.

Any share buybacks will need explicit approval from the FSA, it added.

DNB said the business impact from the pandemic had not been as severe as anticipated.

“The bank’s position is rock-solid and the recovery of the Norwegian economy has in a number of areas progressed at a faster pace than many had feared,” Chief Executive Kjerstin Braathen said in a statement.

The banking group’s net profit fell to 5.55 billion Norwegian crowns ($601 million) for the July-September period from 6.06 billion crowns a year earlier, beating the average forecast of 4.51 billion crowns in a poll of analysts.

Norway’s biggest bank booked loan loss provisions of 776 million crowns in the quarter, down from 1.25 billion crowns a year ago, after racking up losses of 7.9 billion crowns in the first and second quarters.

Analysts had on average expected impairments of loans and guarantees to amount to 1.67 billion crowns in the third quarter, according to the poll. ($1 = 9.2318 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; editing by Terje Solsvik)