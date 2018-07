July 10 (Reuters) - DNCA Finance, an affiliate of Natixis SA’s Natixis Investment Managers, said it had named Sebastien Launay head of legal.

Launay has previously worked with Societe Generale SA and BNP Paribas SA.

Launay will be managing legal aspects on products and services, distribution and partnerships, contracts, and corporate governance for the company’s entities. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)