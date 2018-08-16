UPDATE 2-DNO to pay first dividend in 13 years, seeks Faroe board seats

* DNO to pay annual dividend of NOK 434 million

* Faroe Petroleum seeks to keep DNO off its board (Adds share price move, analyst, Faroe statement)

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - DNO will pay its first dividend in 13 years following strong half-year earnings, and the Middle-East and North Sea focused oil company also said it would demand seats on the board of London-listed rival Faroe Petroleum Plc.

Earlier this year, DNO built a 28.23 percent stake in Faroe, becoming its largest shareholder, and prompting speculation about a full takeover.

Faroe’s board on Thursday unanimously recommended that shareholders reject DNO’s proposal to appoint two DNO executives to its board, saying it could cause conflicts of interest.

DNO’s stake in Faroe means it can call for an extraordinary shareholder meeting and DNO’s Managing Director Bjoern Dale told a news conference that he expected Faroe to hold an EGM within six weeks.

DNO’s Executive Chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani declined to speak about the company’s further plans regarding the Faroe stake.

“That’s not the conversation we are having today, we are focused on our operational performance,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of a news conference.

In May, Reuters reported, citing sources, that Faroe, which is developing a number of promising oil prospects in Norway, had hired investment bank Rothschild to prepare for a potential takeover bid by DNO.

Under British takeover rules, DNO would be free to increase its stake in Faroe from the beginning of November.

“As a full takeover of Faroe will reduce the overall cost of capital for DNO ... takeover of Faroe at a cost of 180-200 pence per share may be value accretive for DNO,” Sparebank 1 Markets analyst Teodor Sveen-Nilsen said.

Faroe’s shares traded 0.3 percent higher at 1113 GMT on Thursday at 138.5 pence, while DNO was up 1.3 percent at 19 Norwegian crowns per share.

DNO said it planned to pay an annual dividend of 434 million Norwegian crowns ($51.57 million), in two tranches, including a first payment of 0.2 crowns per share on Sept. 13.

The company, which has not paid a dividend for 13 years, has benefited from rising output in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

“The unthinkable happened: DNO dividend!... We guess this will positively surprise the market as we (and probably others) have expected to see excess cash to be invested in operations,” Sveen-Nilsen said.

As rising oil prices and output boosted its cashflows from the Middle East, DNO said last year it would return to the North Sea by acquiring assets off Norway and the UK.

DNO also said it planned to boost output from its Peshkabir field in the Kurdistan region of Iraq to 50,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) by the year-end, after surpassing a previous target of 30,000 bopd in July.

“With growing production and robust and reliable revenues, the dividend announcement underscores confidence in our strong growth prospects,” Mossavar-Rahmani said.

