Turkey's Dogan Holding says began talks with Demiroren on sale of media

ISTANBUL, March 22 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Dogan Holding said on Thursday it had begun talks with Demiroren Holding on the sale of its written and visual media based on an operating value of $1.1 billion and a share value of $890 million after a discount related to debts.

Dogan’s statement to the Istanbul bourse came after an official from Demiroren, an unlisted firm seen as backing President Tayyip Erdogan, told Reuters it had agreed to buy Dogan’s media arm, in a deal that could further cement media support for the government. (Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Editing by Daren Butler)