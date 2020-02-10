Turkey's Dogus in talks with banks to adjust loan rate - deputy chairman

ISTANBUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Dogus Group is conducting talks with 12 banks to adjust the interest rate on a previously refinanced 2.3 billion euro ($2.52 billion) loan to benefit from low interest rates, Deputy Chairman Husnu Akhan said on Monday.

Akhan said he believed the talks with the banks will be finalised in a few days, adding that the company will continue selling assets this year and all proceeds will be used to pay debt. ($1 = 0.9136 euros) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler)