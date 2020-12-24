IN BRIEF: Former DOJ official Robert Coughlin among those pardoned by Trump

Robert Coughlin, the former deputy chief of staff in the U.S. Department of Justice’s criminal division, was pardoned by President Donald Trump along with 25 other individuals on Wednesday, according to the White House.

Coughlin in 2008 pleaded guilty to breaking conflict-of-interest laws in doing favors for an associate of former Greenberg Traurig lobbyist Jack Abramoff in exchange for sports tickets and thousands of dollars in meals.

