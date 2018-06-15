DOJ urges court to toss Syngenta copyright claim against generic rival

The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday urged a federal appeals court to reject a novel theory of copyright liability made by pesticide company Syngenta AG in a dispute with a smaller rival.

Lawyers in the DOJ’s Civil Division said in an amicus brief that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit should affirm the dismissal of Syngenta’s claim that Willowood LLC engaged in copyright infringement by copying the labels on Syngenta fungicide products.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MuYPGv