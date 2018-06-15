FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 11:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

DOJ urges court to toss Syngenta copyright claim against generic rival

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday urged a federal appeals court to reject a novel theory of copyright liability made by pesticide company Syngenta AG in a dispute with a smaller rival.

Lawyers in the DOJ’s Civil Division said in an amicus brief that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit should affirm the dismissal of Syngenta’s claim that Willowood LLC engaged in copyright infringement by copying the labels on Syngenta fungicide products.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MuYPGv

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
