Dollar General beats quarterly sales estimates

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales on Thursday, as the discount retailer benefited from higher demand for cheaper groceries and household items during the coronavirus-induced economic downturn.

Net sales rose to $8.20 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 30, narrowly beating the analysts’ average expectation of $8.15 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)