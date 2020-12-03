Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Dollar General beats quarterly sales estimates

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales on Thursday, as the discount retailer benefited from higher demand for cheaper groceries and household items during the coronavirus-induced economic downturn.

Net sales rose to $8.20 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 30, narrowly beating the analysts’ average expectation of $8.15 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up