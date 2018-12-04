Dollar General beats quarterly same-store sales estimates

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected same-store sales in its third quarter, bolstered by strong sales of fast moving consumable goods as well as its seasonal and home offerings.

Same-store sales at the retail chain rose 2.8 percent for the quarter ended Nov 2, topping the 2.43 percent increase forecast by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $334.14 million, or $1.26 per share, from $252.53 million, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Soundarya J and Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)