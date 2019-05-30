Company News
May 30, 2019 / 11:03 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Dollar General beats quarterly same-store sales estimates

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Thursday, as customers spent more on groceries, seasonal products and home goods at the discount retailer’s stores.

The company reported a 3.8% rise in same-store sales, beating the average analyst estimate of a 2.88% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $385 million, or $1.48 per share, in the first quarter ended May 3, from $364.9 million, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

