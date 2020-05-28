Company News
May 28, 2020 / 11:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dollar General expects to exceed 2020 forecasts after surge in quarterly sales

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp said on Thursday it expects to exceed its annual sales and profit forecasts after the retailer saw a surge in demand from customers stocking up on groceries and household essentials amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company’s net sales rose to $8.45 billion from $6.62 billion in the first quarter ended May 1. Same-store sales jumped 21.7%.

Dollar General had previously forecast fiscal 2020 net sales to rise 7.5% to 8%. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

