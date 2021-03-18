Dollar General forecasts full-year same-store sales below estimates

March 18 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp forecast annual same-store sales below estimates on Thursday, indicating the roll out of vaccines and a reopening economy would lead to a bigger-than-expected slowdown from a pandemic-fueled rush for groceries.

The company said it expects full-year same-store sales to fall 4% to 6%, compared with analysts’ estimate of a 1.2% decline, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)