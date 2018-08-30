FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 11:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dollar General quarterly same-store sales top estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp’s quarterly same-store sales topped analysts’ estimates on Thursday as more customers shopped for apparel and groceries at the discount store chain.

Same-store sales rose 3.7 percent in the three months ended Aug. 3, above the 2.83 percent increase estimated by analysts on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s net income rose to $407.2 million, or $1.52 per share, from $294.8 million, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier.

Dollar General’s net sales rose to $6.44 billion from $5.83 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

