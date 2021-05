May 27 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp raised its fiscal 2021 profit forecast on Thursday, as a fresh round of government stimulus checks boosted consumer spending on groceries and household goods.

The chain now expects fiscal 2021 earnings per share between $9.50 and $10.20, compared with its prior range of between $8.80 and $9.50. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)