Dollar General raises profit forecast after same-store sales beat expectations

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly same-store sales as it attracted more shoppers to its stores.

Shares of the company rose nearly 6% in premarket trading as same-store sales rose 4.6% in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, above the average analyst estimate of 3.34% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company raised its full-year adjusted profit to the range of $6.55 to $6.65 per share from $6.45 to $6.60 per share.