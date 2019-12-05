Hot Stocks
December 5, 2019 / 12:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dollar General raises profit forecast after same-store sales beat expectations

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly same-store sales as it attracted more shoppers to its stores.

Shares of the company rose nearly 6% in premarket trading as same-store sales rose 4.6% in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, above the average analyst estimate of 3.34% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company raised its full-year adjusted profit to the range of $6.55 to $6.65 per share from $6.45 to $6.60 per share.

Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

