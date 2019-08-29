Company News
August 29, 2019 / 10:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dollar General same-store sales growth beats estimates

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Thursday, as more shoppers spent on everyday essentials and seasonal products.

Same-store sales rose 4% in the second quarter ended Aug. 2, well above analysts’ average estimate of a 2.43% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $426.6 million, or $1.65 per share, from $407.2 million, or $1.52 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below